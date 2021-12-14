'I cannot condemn their actions strongly enough': Protester arrested after COVID-19 rally outside North Island MLA's home

A Vancouver Island MLA says protesters crossed a line when a group of approximately 20 people demonstrated against COVID-19 public health orders outside her home over the weekend.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk says COVID-19 protests in her constituency have recently "escalated from lawful and peaceful to downright shameful."

"Lawful, peaceful protests are an important part of our democracy and a good way for me to connect with our community members about the issues they are facing and care about," Babchuk said in a statement posted to her Facebook account Monday.

"Those lines were crossed when, on Saturday, around 20 people, opposed to public health orders to protect us from COVID-19, decided to protest at my home," she added.

The North Island MLA said she routinely takes time to meet with protesters who gather outside her Campbell River, B.C., constituency office.

"While we may disagree on some points, we are all working toward safer, healthier, and more prosperous communities and I am grateful to all those who take the time to share their concerns safely and peacefully," Babchuk said.

"I have heard their concerns loud and clear, and have been perfectly clear with them that I cannot and will not advocate on their behalf when the issues they are pushing put people in our communities in very real danger," she added. "We must continue to follow the science and stand up for what’s right."

Babchuk, who was elected to the legislature in 2020 after serving six years as a Campbell River councillor, says recent COVID-19 protests have escalated beyond lawful picketing on the sidewalk.

"They have forced their way into my community office, all without following COVID-19 protocols, and put my staff and other people I was meeting with at risk," she said.

"And this past weekend, they escalated even further and protested outside my home. This is completely unacceptable. My staff, my family, my neighbours and I all have a right to a safe workplace and to be safe at home. I cannot condemn their actions strongly enough."

Mounties were called to the protest at Babchuk's home. "There was an investigation and there was an arrest made the following day," Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said Tuesday.