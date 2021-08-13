'I changed my mind' Saskatoon man now looking forward to second COVID-19 shot

It was Bakram Jeetsingh’s first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at a pop-up clinic at the Saskatoon Exhibition, and it was a dose that took a little convincing from friends.

“We are all going through a tough phase, so I thought I would just go for the vaccination. Earlier I was against it, but I changed my mind,” Bakram Jeetsingh told CTV.

“My friends around me, they got the vaccine, and they said ‘it was beneficial, you should get it.’”

The number of active cases in the city has nearly doubled over the past week and on Thursday the province recorded the largest single-day rise in new cases since May.

As of Friday, 769,113 first doses have been given out in the province to people like Jeetsingh.

He is looking forward to the second dose now that he knows how easy the process was.

“So smooth, there was no wait time. The nurses were very cooperative and helped me through it,” Jeetsingh said.

Jeetsingh said now that he has changed his mind about the vaccine, he hopes others will follow suit and get the jab.

“Like everyone else I was really concerned, a lot of the population is suffering, so many deaths, so why not stay safe and keep others safe in our society?

“I just want to encourage each and every person to go and get vaccinated. Help yourself and also the people around you. It is good, it is beneficial.

VISITING HOME

Martin Gee was another patron of the Exhibition pop-up vaccine clinic, receiving his second dose with the hopes to visit his home country.

“My parents are from England, so I would like to be able to go there and see them,” Gee told CTV News.

“I’d like to go back for Christmas.”

Much like Jeetsingh, Gee said getting the vaccine was easy and he hopes others will do the same.

“Very easy, yeah, just stick it to Covid,” Gee said.

A fully vaccinated Gee was ready to participate in some of the Exhibition excitement with his family after his 15 minute post-vaccine wait time.

