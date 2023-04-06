'I could feel the heat': Lindenwoods home burns in fire

A home on Lindenshore Drive has been significantly damaged by a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a home on Lindenshore Drive in the Lindenwoods neighbourhood shortly before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the garage of the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

Chuck Cadick was driving on Pembina Highway when he saw the smoke from the fire. He said he followed the smoke to see what happened.

Cadick said shortly after he arrived, he heard a big explosion and saw the fire spread to the house.

"I could feel the heat. The heat was very intense," he said.

The city said crews were initially not able to get inside the home because the fire was too heavy. Because of this, crews had to fight the fire from the outside of the home, using an aerial ladder to douse the flames with water.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The city said everyone inside the house had evacuated before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

While no damage estimates are available, the city said the house and garage were significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

-With files from CTV News' Jon Hendricks