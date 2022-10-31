'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.

A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.

Subcontractor Mario Sevigny was working with a partner at a local cell tower in Harrietsfield, N.S., when they heard what sounded like a faraway cry for help.

They dismissed it as children playing and went back to work.

"And then, right in the back of the tower, we heard her back again, but that time it was so loud, and so, I could hear her breathing," said Sevigny. "Very short breathing and I went like, 'OK, something's wrong.'"

A short time later, a young woman emerged from a nearby trail. Sevigny estimated she was between 20 and 30 years old.

"First, I saw she was barefooted," he said. "She had only a legging and a bra, and she was covered in mud. She has cuts all over the place."

Spotting the men, the woman collapsed, said Sevigny, and seemed to pass out, but shared something else.

"When she yelled that they had guns and they wanted to kill her, and I could hear an ATV going around," said Sevigny, gesturing to the woods behind the tower.

Already on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, he passed on the information and covered the woman with a jacket to keep her warm.

Police arrived within 10 minutes, he says.

Neighbours were then left wondering about the massive response that followed.

"There was a police car, then there were a couple of fire engines. An ambulance eventually, actually two ambulances, and one left shortly thereafter," said Blair Higgins, who lives a short distance on the dead-end Brunt Road.

Taken to hospital, the woman told police she'd been held against her will at a home nearby.

Three adults were arrested in nearby Prestige Court and the trailer was cordoned off for a search warrant.

Investigators were still on the scene Monday afternoon.

"At this point, the investigation is still ongoing," said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod. "Our investigators are looking into it, but at this point, they don't believe it to be a random incident."

Back at the worksite, all of it seemed a bit surreal to Sevigny, who hadn't heard any of the news updates Monday.

"It's the basic first responder. You go and help as much as you can, right," he said.