Chad Bulych is cautioning anyone still doubting the impact COVID-19 can have, and those planning to defy Saskatchewan’s public health orders over the holidays.

"This is real," Bulych said. "It’s dangerous and there are people dying from it."

Bulych’s life changed on Nov. 3 when the Ituna resident tested positive for COVID-19.

His condition deteriorated quickly and 24 hours later, he was at the Regina General Hospital in a coma that would last for a month.

"I remember talking to a friend in the ER through a doorway and that’s the last thing I remember till I woke up out of my coma four weeks later," Bulych said.

He spent seven weeks in hospital battling the virus. Bulych lost 40 lbs while in the coma and had to relearn how to walk.

"I had seven IVs in me, plus the ventilator tube, plus whatever other tubes they needed to keep me going," he said. "My family and everybody was not sure if I was going to pull through this and miraculously I did."

He’s now recovering at home, but remains on oxygen and can only walk small distances before becoming weak.

During his time in hospital in Regina, Bulych said it was lonely due to the visitor restrictions in place.

"The only people I saw were the few nurses at a time that would come in, no friends, my daughter I couldn’t see here, she couldn’t come in," he said.

Bulych credits the work done by the healthcare workers at the hospitals in Regina and Melville, as well as the EMS workers, for saving his life.

"I’m extremely grateful to all the staff, they’re remarkable," he said.

"I haven’t been in a hospital for any length of time and to see them all work together as a team, happy to do so and do anything they needed to, I can’t even explain how thankful I am to them."

Bulych said he was skeptical about the strength of the virus before testing positive, but it’s changed his life.

During his time in hospital, Bulych became engaged to his fiancé, Brenda, and plans on spending a quiet Christmas with her and his daughter.

"I could not be here for Christmas and that scares me, I don’t want to see anyone else have this, it’s life changing," he said.

"It opened my eyes to what I want in life."