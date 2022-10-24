'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom

After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.

Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck. The 51-year-old woman’s body has never been found.

Justice Richard Danyliuk approved lawyers Morris Bodnar and Mike Nolin’s requests to withdraw from the case, after Fertuck made complaints about them behind their backs to the Saskatchewan Law Society.

Bodnar said he’s never heard a client make such “ludicrous” allegations about him. Bodnar has been a lawyer for 50 years and has worked on about 100 homicide cases.

“Mr. Fertuck had the benefit of 72 years of legal experience going to bat for him for the last two years. That’s going to be difficult to replace,” Nolin told reporters outside.

After the lawyers left the courtroom, Danyliuk asked Fertuck if he wanted a new lawyer.

“I could represent myself in the trial part, but I don’t know nothing about the voir dire,” Fertuck told the judge, behind a glass panel with his feet shackled.

A voir dire is a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Danyliuk suggested Fertuck retain legal counsel for the entirety of the proceedings.

With Bodnar and Nolin off the case, Brett Little has been designated as independent counsel for the interim.

Fertuck asked the judge for Little to become his lawyer. Danyliuk said he would need to apply through a legal aid application.

“Bodnar has all my money and I have nothing left to pay a lawyer with,” Fertuck said.

Danyliuk told Fertuck not to speak about Bodnar or Nolin, concerned Fertuck would say something that could lead to a mistrial.

While the nature of Fertuck’s complaints have not been disclosed, in open court, Bodnar called them “degrading and uncalled for.”

Bodnar took on Fertuck’s file as his final case before his retirement.

“Today is bittersweet for me because today is Morris’s last day in court — a mentor that I worked with for a lot of years. Walking out of the courtroom this way is not how we planned it,” Nolin said.

DEFENCE MAINTAINS FERTUCK’S INNOCENCE, DESPITE LEAVING CASE

Bodnar said while he didn’t expect the case to end this way for him, he feels relieved to now focus on family in his retirement.

He said even on his days off at the lake, Fertuck’s case dominated his thoughts.

“I firmly, firmly believe — and still do — that Mr. Fertuck is not guilty,” Bodnar said.

Bodnar said he’s willing to sit down with Fertuck’s new legal counsel.

The Crown and defence were scheduled to have their written arguments to the judge by August.

Crown Prosecutor Carla Dewar said she is “eager to move the matter forward.”

Fertuck’s murder trial began September 2021.

A case management hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Danyliuk extended Little’s retainer until then.