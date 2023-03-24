'I couldn’t believe the amount': Sask. woman finds $200K winning ticket months after Lotto draw

A Blaine Lake woman kept a $200,000 winning lottery ticket tucked away in her wallet for months before she realized she’d won.

Karleigh Warkentin bought the ticket for the Nov. 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Months later, she found the ticket hidden in her wallet and scanned them at a store’s self-checker.

“One was a free play winner, then this one came up at $200,000,” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release. “I had to scan it a couple of times because I couldn’t believe the amount.”

She said she scanned the tickets five times before it started to sink in, according to the release.

Warkentin already has plans for her winnings.

“I might look into getting a cabin and paying a bit of debt off,” she said.

“It was just wonderful to be able to share that experience with my family.”

Warkentin bought her ticket from Betty’s Diner at 701 Main St.