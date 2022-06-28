'I couldn't believe what I was seeing': Leamington woman wins $100,000
A Leamington woman won big for the second time playing the lottery, this time she took home $100,000.
Katharina Wiebe said she has been testing her luck for 30 years, this win came from playing Crossword Tripler.
“INSTANT games are my favourite," she said in a news release. "I also won $50,000 on INSTANT BINGO 12 years ago!"
Wiebe, a mother and grandmother, was at home playing her tickets when she noticed she matched five words.
“I had actually missed a letter, so I had six words. I turned the ticket over to read the game rules and saw I won the top prize," she said. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing!"
Wiebe’s husband was thrilled when she told him.
“He was so excited! It felt good to tell him and see his reaction,” she said.
Wiebe plans to put her win toward a kitchen renovation and some new furniture.
“The rest will be invested," she said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Leamington Market on Erie Street in Leamington.
