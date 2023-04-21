'I couldn't care less': McDavid says what matters is winning, not how many points he has

Connor McDavid has yet to score in the playoffs and has just one point in the first two games, but he isn't worried about it.

He actually had a laugh Friday when a reporter asked him about "the curse" of being the NHL's scoring champion and some fans speculating that his production dip may be because he's sick.

"I couldn't care less about points. It's more about winning games…that's the most important thing," the Oilers captain said.

"I think we've done a good job generating [scoring chances]. We haven't found a way to break through yet. But like I said, the series is 1-1. That's all that matters."

McDavid led the NHL in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) in the regular season.

He has 11 shots so far in the best-of-seven series against the L.A. Kings and his one point came on the power play. He's trying to score more, but didn't say he's frustrated.

"It would be nice to find a way to chip in a little bit more offensively," McDavid said.

"But it's a tight-checking series. We knew it was gonna be that way. We've done a good job generating chances and it's only a matter of time."

While Leon Draisaitl leads the team with five points, McDavid is not the only one of the Oilers top forwards looking to break through in Game 3.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Evander Kane all scored at a 30-goal, or more, pace in the regular season. Combined, they had just one empty net goal in Games 1 and 2.

"There's not a lot of room out there, that's for sure. I think it's just continue to do what we've been doing. Being a little harder in front of the net, get more pucks to the net and hopefully we can get some bounces going our way," Kane said Friday.

"[L.A. is] a really good team, they really buy into their system and what they're trying to do and they stick with it."

Kane, who scored 16 times in 41 games, isn't worried about his captain either.

"It's funny, Davo could have four points today and then he has five points in three games and everybody is back to normal, right?" he said with a laugh.

"We're two games in. There's hopefully a lot of hockey to be played, I'm sure he'll be a big, big part of it."

Kane spent part of Game 2 on McDavid's wing after swapping places with Nugent-Hopkins.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said he has "a lot of really good players" that he can "move around the chessboard." He wouldn't confirm his lineup ahead of Friday's game.

The Oilers led the NHL in goals-per-game in the regular season (3.96). That's dipped to (3.50) so far in the playoffs.

Woodcroft said that's partly due to the Kings playing well defensively and also his team playing a "mature game."

"At this time of the year, you gotta find ways to win games. Different teams present different problems. Different teams play the game different ways," he told reporters.

"In the end, we're built to win games in multiple different types of fashions, and we proved that down the stretch and I think that speaks to the life stage that our team is at."

The Oilers face off in Los Angeles shortly after 8 p.m. MT Friday.