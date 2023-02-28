'I couldn’t even sleep the day I found out': London, Ont. man wins $100,000
A local husband and father had to scan his lottery ticket four times before believing he’d won it big in the lottery, but he’s now celebrating a $100,000 lotto win.
According to a release from OLG, Yong Jang Jon of London matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw.
Yong is a convenience store owner, and he’s been playing the lottery for 17 years.
“I went to the store to check my ticket and was surprised to see I won $100,000. I had to check it four times – I couldn't believe it," he said.
Yong said he immediately told his family and that his children were “so surprised” by the news.
“I feel so grateful,” said Yong. “I couldn't even sleep the day I found out."
So what does Yong plan to do with his newfound winnings? He plans to pay off his mortgage.
“100 per cent of this win will go toward my home,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Market on Highway 401 in Ingersoll, Ont.
