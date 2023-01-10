‘I couldn’t fully accept it was real’: London man wins $250,000 lottery ticket

A London man couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen pop up — showing he was the lucky winner of $250,000.

Bruce Borowski, 67, matched all five main numbers to win the money with Daily Grand in the Nov. 28 draw. A news release from OLG said Borowski won a second prize that that was split with another ticket.

The engineering technician said he rarely plays the lottery.

“I purchase a ticket on occasion when I am dreaming big,” Borowski said.

He was at home when he checked his ticket using the OLG App and discovered his big win.

“The winning tune was so loud. I saw the Big Winner screen and thought I won $250 at first. When I put on my glasses and saw the comma, I realized I won $250,000! I couldn't fully accept it was real until I brought it to the store," Borowski said.

He said he has big plans for his winnings.

“This gives me the freedom to pursue my heart’s desire of technical product development,” Borowski said. “Not a single penny of this win will be wasted. It will be saved and invested, and I will use some to upgrade my vehicle.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbours Convenience Store on Cathcart Street in London.