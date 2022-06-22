'I couldn't sleep': Last-minute ticket purchase leads to $10.9M lotto win for Burnaby woman
A Burnaby woman says she had a hard time falling asleep after learning she'd won millions from an impromptu lotto-ticket purchase.
Trang Dang was waiting for her friend who was late to meet up for dinner when she decided to pass the time with a trip to the grocery store. Dang went to the Safeway on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster and, at the last minute, picked up a lottery ticket for the May 28 draw too.
"I was at home when I found out I won. I checked the draw results and questioned if these were the right numbers," she said in a statement shared by the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I couldn’t sleep that night!"
The first person she shared the news of her $10.9-million Lotto 6/49 win with was her mom.
"My mom was very excited," Dang said. "She plays the lottery even more than me!"
Dang plans to use some of her winnings to travel to Italy, France and Spain.
"It’s life-changing and has made things so much easier," she said.
According to BCLC, the odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot, like Dang did, is one in 13,983,816.
