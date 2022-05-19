'I couldn't sleep': Sask. couple celebrates $100,000 lotto win

For two weeks, a Meadow Lake couple had no idea they were in possession of a lottery ticket worth $100,000.

Donald McCallum and Darlene Matchee purchased a Lotto Max ticket at the Meadow Lake Co-op on April 22, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

They didn't check it until two weeks later when they returned to the Co-op.

After the cashier scanned the ticket, they heard the telltale noise that indicates a winning ticket — or at least one of them did.

"Donald wasn't paying attention," Matchee said in the news release.

“He had to ask if we won."

At first, McCallum thought they had won $10,000, but the cashier set him straight.

"I never thought I would win that amount. I've never seen that much money in my life. After that, I couldn't sleep." McCallum said.

The couple won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number in the April 22 draw — 2418773.