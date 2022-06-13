'I couldn’t stop smiling': Two Sask. men each win $100K on Lotto Max Extra

Southern Saskatchewan is home to two more lottery winners after Byron Ewert-Molesky of Regina and Rob Parker of Moose Jaw both won $100,000 from their Lotto Max tickets.

According to a Sask. Lotteries news release, the winning ticket in Regina was sold at the Broad Street Convenience Store, located at 194 Broad St. N. on May 20.

Ewert-Molesky decided check his ticket the following day, while taking his son out to a skate park.

“I saw the $100,000 and was stunned. I was super excited,” he said, “I couldn't stop smiling.”

Ewert-Molesky added the EXTRA to his ticket and won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the draw – 2457186 according to the release.

Ewert-Molesky decided to hold off on revealing the win till he got home and asked his wife to check their tickets.

“I scanned the first one, which I knew wasn't a winner,” he explained. “Then we scanned the second one and it was a winner.”

Ewert-Molesky described the moment as being full of “jubilation” and “surreal” in the news release.

“She said, ‘Is this a joke? Are you serious?’” he said, recalling his wife’s reaction.

Ewert-Molesky has a few plans for the newfound funds.

"It will bring me closer to retirement," he said in the release. “And we have a 25th anniversary coming up, so the money will help plan that."

The second winning ticket was sold at the Moose Jaw Superstore Kiosk at 30 Thatcher Dr. E on May 12.

Rob Parker picked up the ticket for the May 13th draw and came back to a surprise a week later when he checked his ticket.

“I thought it was $10,000 or $100,000 but I wasn’t sure because there were a lot of zeroes,” Parker said as he remembered the event.

Parker immediately went home to share the good news with his wife.

“She has been working a lot of overtime,” he explained.

When he got home, Parker said in the release that he went over and shut her laptop and told her, “You don’t have to do that tonight.”

Parker won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the May 13 Lotto Max draw – 6041491.

As for what he plans to do with his newfound prize, Parker has one idea in mind.

“Our 30th anniversary is coming up,” he explained.

“We might have to be a bit flashier than usual.”