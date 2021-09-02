'I cried tears of joy,' Retired Washago woman wins $1M lottery prize

A retired retail worker from Washago became an instant millionaire after winning with her Lotto Max ticket.

Roberta Davidson said she plays the lottery regularly and checked her ticket while she was at the store. "I saw all the zeroes, and the blood rushed from my head to my toes."

Davidson won $1 million with Maxmillions on the ticket she purchased at Rama Country Market and Gas Bar on Yellowhead Trail in Rama.

The grandmother said she was so overwhelmed she "cried tears of joy."

Along with planning a trip when it's safe, Davidson said she would also invest some of her winnings "and upgrade my vehicle."

Lotto Max tickets are $5 per play, with draws every Tuesday and Friday. Maxmillions come into play when the jackpot reaches $50 million or more and offers ticket holders extra chances to win $1 million prizes.