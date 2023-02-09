'I’d love to do this again': Sask. architect grad designs, builds own home

A Saskatchewan woman put her education to good use by using her knowledge to design and build her own home.

Taylor Freemantle completed Saskatchewan Polytech’s Architectural Technologies program in 2017 and built her own home last year.

“It's always kind of been something that I was interested in doing,” she told CTV News.

“I think everybody dreams about it. It kind of came as a shock to me to build it as young as I am. Last year was a crazy year for sure. But it's so nice to be in it and have my own house that I designed to build.”

She called the experience rewarding.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located just outside of Saskatoon.

“One thing that was very important to me was bringing the natural elements into the interior of my house,” Freemantle said.

“We're right on the riverbank. It's beautiful scenery. So, kind of coordinating those indoor entertaining spaces with your outdoor living spaces and just bringing lots of natural light into your house. That's so important to me and just kind of having that peaceful environment.”

Freemantle, originally from Carrot River, worked for an engineering firm for about a year after she graduated from Sask. Polytech. Then she started her own company, Aspire Drafting and Design.

She said the program helped prepare her to accomplish her goals.

“They teach you a little bit of everything there from design, colours, all the kind of things that flow within your house or within your space, all the way to construction, detailed project managing things like that. There was a little bit of every aspect when it comes to construction and building.”

She also credits her work with a general contractor in the city for helping expand what she learned in the classroom.

“I'd love to do this again, not anytime in the near future. But you know, down the road. I think kind of making a life of building your house, living in it for a while, and kind of rebuilding to match your needs at that point.”