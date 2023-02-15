'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing she did her best.

In a statement announcing what she called a "personal decision," Lucki said she has decided to retire ahead of reaching five years in the role. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

“This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th Commissioner," Lucki said. "I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day."

Lucki's departure comes after a rocky tenure as Canada's top Mountie and amid uncertainty over whether her five-year term would be renewed.

As Commissioner, Lucki has been in the hot seat on a few occasions in recent years, and this move comes just ahead of the release of the Public Order Emergency Commission's report into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

During commission testimony from Lucki and others, as well as through documentation made public as part of the massive inquiry, it came to light that Lucki felt that officials hadn't used "all available tools" to dismantle the "Freedom Convoy" protests but did not adequately speak up to express this during a key meeting prior to the invocation.

She was also challenged repeatedly over how the RCMP handled the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting and faced related accusations of political interference.

In 2020 amid conversations around defunding the police, Lucki faced calls to resign after saying that she struggled with "five or six" definitions of systemic racism. She quickly acknowledged the national police service's history of racial discrimination.

In a series of tweets reacting to the news of her coming departure, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino thanked Lucki for her service.

"From training new recruits at Depot to becoming the Mounties' first woman Commissioner, she has dedicated her life to keeping Canadians safe," Mendicino said. "Commissioner Lucki has led the Force for nearly five years, navigating through the pandemic and beyond. I want to thank her for her partnership and dedication."

Lucki, who joined the RCMP in 1986, was its first permanent female commissioner. Prior to taking the helm, she worked as the commanding officer of the RCMP depot division in Saskatchewan.

Appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lucki took on the commissioner role in April 2018. She came into the job pledging to build a more diverse RCMP amid a staffing crisis and members still grappling with issues of discrimination, sexual harassment and misconduct.

During her first appearance as commissioner at a House of Commons committee, Lucki was swift to respond after a male Quebec Liberal MP wanted to know how "a lady" would "tell the guys how to behave," a remark he later apologized for.

In her Wednesday statement, Lucki said she thinks the RCMP has made "some great progress" when it comes to modernizing the force and addressing "internal challenges."

"I’m so proud of the steps we’ve taken to modernize – to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples," Lucki said. "I leave knowing I did my best and take comfort that the RCMP is well-placed to shine in its 150th year."

Mendicino said that the federal government will now begin the process of appointing the RCMP's next commissioner.

"We will be searching for an exceptional new leader who will keep our communities safe while advancing the reforms necessary to maintain the confidence of all Canadians," the minister said.

More to come.