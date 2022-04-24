'I didn't know my car could go that fast': Multiple speeders pulled over in Waterloo Region

Police pulled over several vehicles for speeding this weekend, including one driver who told the officer that "I didn't know my car could go that fast."

The OPP Highway Safety Division said the vehicle was stopped on Highway 401 near Roseville Road going 181 km/h.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and careless driving, their licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded.

181/hr - Vehicle stopped on #Hwy401 near Roseville Rd, Waterloo Region. Charged with #StuntDriving and careless driving.

Driver “I didn’t know my car could go that fast.”#30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound. pic.twitter.com/rMe3t2ypVY

The Waterloo Regional Police Service also said they pulled over speeders this weekend.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man was caught after he passed a member of the force's Traffic Services Unit (TSU) going 153 km/h on Highway 85. The posted speed limit is 90 km/h.

An 18-year-old Kitchener man was also charged with racing on Highway 8. Police said his licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for stunt driving.

A 21 year old Kitchener male passed a TSU officer on Highway 85 at 153 km/hr in the 90 km/hr zone. He lost his licence for 30 days and vehicle for 14. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/4nSrdKMbCT