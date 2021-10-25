'I didn’t murder anybody': Audio recording of Greg Fertuck’s arrest plays in court

Greg Fertuck repeatedly asked officers to go to the bathroom while getting arrested for murder.

On June 24, 2019, Fertuck was pulled over on the outskirts of Saskatoon. He was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Sheree Fertuck.

She was deemed a missing person in December 2015. Her body has never been found.

On the eighth week of Fertuck’s trial, court listened to the audio of Fertuck’s arrest.

“You’re under the arrest for the murder of Sheree Fertuck. Get out of the vehicle. Keep your hands where I can see them,” RCMP Const. Robert Head said.

Before the arrest, Fertuck was targeted in an undercover police tactic called a “Mr. Big" sting.

Fertuck made new friends and was offered work for a criminal organization — but it was all setup by the RCMP.

He was told to honest about any issues that could bring negativity to the organization.

Fertuck said he shot and killed Sheree at a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask. His admission was captured on a secret recording.

The defence argues Mr. Big stings can manipulate targets into giving fake confessions.

“I didn’t murder anybody,” Fertuck said, during his arrest.

In the audio recording, Head asked Fertuck if he understands his right to call a lawyer.

“Tell me what this means to you,” the RCMP constable said.

“It means this is a bunch of bulls—t because I haven’t done anything,” Fertuck responds.

Fertuck asks the officer to loosen his handcuffs, but Head refuses.

He pleads with the constable to go to the bathroom multiple times.

"Can we go now please? Before I pee my pants,” Fertuck said.

“I don’t know why you’re doing this to me. Let’s just get going. I’ll talk to my lawyer, I don’t want to talk to you no more.”

Court heard Fertuck complained about having chest pains during the arrest, so police rerouted and took Fertuck to the hospital.

He was released shortly after and taken to a cell at the RCMP detachment.

There, Fertuck was questioned by RCMP Sgt. Charles Lerat in a police interview room.

Fertuck was shown a portion of the secret undercover officer recording.

“It was all made up,” Fertuck said.

“I just said it to impress them. I didn’t even know I was being taped.”

The trial is currently in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine whether the Mr. Big sting confession can be used.

Admissibility hearings are required for Mr. Big stings to ensure no abuse of process by undercover officers.