'I didn't pick this ticket, it picked me': northern lottery winner

A northern Ontario woman recently won the top prize with a lottery scratch ticket game.

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Elk Lake, about 85 kilometres northwest of Temiskaming Shores, is a retiree and regular lottery player who loves scratch tickets, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release.

"This ticket was handed to me by the clerk. I didn't pick this ticket, it picked me," Fitzpatrick said. "I was sitting in my chair playing my ticket and the prize amount said $250,000. I called my sister right away and then we brought it to the store to double-check."

She told OLG she shook for a week with nerves and excitement.

While planning to share her windfall with the people she lives with, she has some humble plans for herself.

"They've made my golden years golden, and I love them to death. I will also treat myself to some books and a television," Fitzpatrick said.

The winning ticket was purchased at J&S Variety Store on Pine Street in Elk Lake.