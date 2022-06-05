'I didn't think it would get this high': Drivers fume as Ottawa gas prices hit new record high

Ottawa motorists will be fuming at the pumps today, as gas prices hit a new record high.

And an industry analyst warns prices are set to climb even higher this coming week in Ottawa and across Ontario.

"We could be looking at $2.20 at some point this time next week," Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague told CTV News on Saturday, adding there was an increase in after-hours trading on Friday that will be reflected in prices at the pumps this week.

"I think $2.35 is what I'm going to see happening on many occasions this summer."

Prices jumped three cents a litre overnight to 214.9 cents a litre at Ottawa stations. The increase follows a five cent a litre hike on Friday and a three cents hike on Saturday

"The gas is changing our life, the price is very frustrating," delivery driver Thierno Mamoudou Diallo said on Friday, adding the price of fuel is forcing him to work less.

"I'm just going to stop doing delivery because I can't continue doing delivery full day. The amount I used to have just keeps going down and if the gas keeps going up, I can't work anymore."

The sky-high fuel costs are driving up the cost of food and other items.

"Diesel costs, energy costs are becoming a factor," said Sylvain Charlebois – Director of Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. "It's one of many contributing to our food inflation rate."

Gas prices have been rising significantly this spring due to supply shortages, fuelled by sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The summer driving season is also leading to price hikes.

McTeague says "one positive" for drivers could be the Progressive Conservatives campaign promise to cut fuel taxes. Premier Doug Ford and the PC Party promised to temporarily reduce the gas tax by 5.7 cents a litre for six months, starting July 1.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price for gas in Ottawa was $1.25 in June 2021.

"I didn't think it would get this high, so it's very surprising to me," said one driver on Saturday.