'I do believe in ethics': City councillor denies stalling Parker Lands development

River Heights City Councillor John Orlikow says at no time did he attempt to stall the Fulton Grove housing development in the Parker Lands.

Last week a judge awarded developer Andrew Marquess of Gem Equities $5 million for a lawsuit he brought against the city and planning officials.

The judge concluded two city planners purposely delayed the project at the behest of Orlikow.

For the first time since the 92-page decision was released Orlikow is responding publicly.

The councillor said the suggestion he pressured the planners is false and he was shocked by the comments. He said while he had concerns about aspects of the development, he never directed anyone to slow it down.

“There was no delay on my part, the delay was still based upon the secondary plan of the administration, so I had nothing to do with that…I do know in my heart that I did not try to stymie this application,” he said.

Orlikow was not a defendant in the case. He said the first he heard of this was when the ruling was released. He wishes someone representing the city in court would have told him what was being said about him during the legal proceeding.

“I may had my own lawyer there and been able to contest some of those things but that was never done,” said Orlikow.

It’s unclear if the city will appeal the decision.

Orlikow said he wants to contest some of the findings and look at what options are available to clear his name.

“This has been very hard on me, I do believe in ethics,” said Orlikow.

The judge found the city and the planners liable for misfeasance and said they were aware their conduct was unlawful and would cause harm to the plaintiff. She went on to say this was done primarily due to the “wishes” and “demands” of the area councillor.