'I don't really know what's happening next': TUPOC director says eviction notice for Ottawa church is invalid

Members of The United People of Canada say an eviction notice is "invalid" and all rent obligations have been met, as the group continues to stay inside at church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

TUPOC board of directors' member Diane Nolan spoke to the media and members of the community inside St. Brigid's Church on Saturday afternoon, two days after a bailiff issued an eviction notice for the Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave.

"It's none of your business," Nolan told a community member when asked about the eviction notice, which stated The United People of Canada had five days to remove all items from the church.

"I don't really know what's happening next; I'm just the director."

On Thursday, a bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" to St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street, which stated the landlord had terminated the occupancy of The United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act.

The notice said the tenants owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of liability insurance for $5 million. The bailiff also issued a second notice saying TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and failed to obtain necessary permits for construction.

"The United People of Canada is your neighbour. The United People of Canada represents you and represents me," Nolan said while trying to explain the group's decision to attempt to move into Lowertown.

"The problem has been since the beginning we have looked at the cars and looked at the people, when the call went out we need to get St. Brigid's in order and there's lots of work to be done …. There was a compliance order against the owners to fix the building. That was given to us by Bylaw," Nolan said. "When the call goes out to get hands and feet on deck, whoever comes is going to come with a heart that wants to serve."

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells Newstalk 580 CFRA it does not approve construction plans, and staff met with perspective buyers of the church on Aug. 15 to advise of an outstanding Order to Comply on the property that was issued in March.

Opens by bringing up a conversation with an unnamed councillor about vaccination.



Says vaccination “is a bit of a problem”



Says councillor told her people should know what they’re talking about.

During the media conference Saturday afternoon, Nolan discussed the Freedom Convoy in downtown Ottawa last winter, The United People of Canada's mission and what she claims is "misconceptions" about the group, and how the members want to help the community now and for the future.

"TUPOC came to make a difference in the community, not to cause unrest," Nolan said, adding there's "love for St. Brigid's."

When a community member asked Nolan why TUPOC is trying to move into the neighbourhood when residents don't want them there, she said, "I feel like I'm in detention."

"You know what, I don't have an answer for that situation that you have because I'm not answering to all the people."

Nolan also demanded an apology from Mayor Jim Watson and others for comments in the media.

"We deserve an apology for what's been said from the Mayor, what's been said from Sylvia Bigras without even coming, (councillor) Mathieu Fleury and a number of other people," Nolan said. "You haven't sat down and talked, you haven't have a conversation. It's the same old, same old, and all we want to do is serve the community."

Bigras, the president of the Lowertown Community Association, has said the community is concerned about the links of TUPOC to the Freedom Convoy. On Friday, Watson called the group "nutty" and urged the owners of the church not to deal with the group.

One woman holding a Pride Flag told CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill that a TUPOC member told her she wasn't welcome inside St. Brigid's Church during the media conference. Nolan later said "everyone" is welcome in the church and that member doesn't speak for TUPOC orgaizers.

Nolan says @TUPOC_CA deserves an apology from @JimWatsonOttawa and @MathieuFleury as well as the Lowertown Community Association.



Says they’ve been misaligned.



Asked her to detail what TUPOC is, and how they’ll achieve their goals.



Nolan repeats they’re helping the community

In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging on the front of the church.

Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."

Nolan insisted the "sale didn't fall through", and added the eviction notice is "invalid."

"I'd love (St. Brigid's property owner) Mr. Patrick Macdonald. I don't know who he is being influenced by, but he needs to come to talk to us because we have honoured our rent obligations and we do have insurance in place," Nolan said

"We want to host community events, we want to be able to have fundraisers and global causes, but all of this is causing distraction."

The United People of Canada website is advertising a Community Weekly BBQ set for Sunday.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Andrew Pinsent and CTV News' Mackenzie Gray