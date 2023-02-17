'I don't think a fish is worth your life,' Experts caution ice anglers on risky conditions

The fluctuating weather conditions have police warning yet again against venturing out on icy lakes, adding the risk is real.

"I don't think a fish is worth your life," said Const. Luke Hoekstra, York Regional Police Marine and Underwater Recovery Unit.

"Just as recent as yesterday, we've had permanent ice huts fall through in as little as three to four inches of ice in areas where there should've been a lot of ice," the marine unit officer added.

With the Brechin Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby slated to be full this weekend, local fish hut operators are making the necessary safety adjustments.

"We had our huts out two to three [kilometres]," said Aaron Willis, Brechin Point Hut Rentals co-owner. "So we brought all the huts back."

Police urge those eager to get on the lakes this Family Day weekend to check with experts about the quality and thickness of the ice daily.

"Oh, it can change in a heartbeat," Willis noted.

Police say that rapidly changing conditions could send the most experienced ice-goer into the water.

"You've got 10 minutes of actually good motor function to help yourself, and then you have one hour to survive in a lot of cases," Const. Hoekstra concluded.

While businesses like Lagoon City's Pier One Resort hope for a financial boost from the fishing derby this weekend, authorities want everyone to keep safety top of mind.