'I don’t think plants are going to like it'; Cold weather hits as Sask. gardeners get ready to plant

The May long weekend traditionally has Saskatoon gardeners planting flowers, fruits and vegetables - but this year is unseasonably cold.

“Those overnight lows are going to be pretty cold for this time of year. I don’t think plants are going to like it,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.

According to Environment Canada, the high for Friday reached 6 C and temperatures are expected to hit the -3 C range Friday evening.

“We have leftovers of a weather system that’s moving through southern Saskatchewan. It’s clashing with cold air into the north which is why we’re seeing the snow,” said Lang.

The weather is supposed to warm up on Saturday and Sunday reaching the mid-to-high teen temperatures which according to Lang is below average for May.

“We are seeing a weather system that looks to move north to south,” said Lang. “Looks like it’s going to bring some much-needed rain to most of southern and central Saskatchewan.”

This is one of the busiest times of year for Dutch Growers.

"Everybody’s grabbing their plants, the weather is starting to change, and we can almost start to put our plants outside,” owner Jill Vanduyvendyk said.

Since Thursday night, Dutch Growers has had two full semi-trucks, two large trucks and three tractor-trailers deliver gardening materials.

Vanduyvendyk does have advice for people wanting to start gardening this weekend.

“What you want to do is put your plants outside during the day, bring them in a night and watch those nighttime temperatures."

Vanduyvendyk recommends planting fruits, vegetables and flowers outside when temperatures reach 5 to 10 C.