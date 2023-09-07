'I don't think we're in a recession,' but BoC Governor isn't ruling out another interest rate hike

The day after the Bank of Canada announced it was holding its key interest rate at five per cent, its governor told a full crowd in Calgary a future rate hike isn't out of the question.

Tiff Macklem also refuted suggestions from some economists that Canada was in a recession or close to one.

"I don't think we're in a recession," Macklem said following a prepared speech hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. He added the BoC expects "low positive growth" for the next few quarters before the economy picks up again.

"But I will say that if you're forecasting very small positives, you can't rule out that you could get a couple of small negatives. Some people might call that a technical recession. I don't think, you know, a couple of very small negatives are what most people think of when they think of a recession," he added.

The head of the country's central bank also says it continues to eye two per cent inflation as its goal -- and Macklem admitted Canada's interest rate may need to be increased further if inflationary pressures persist.

"The data since mid-July are providing clearer evidence that higher interest rates are moderating spending and rebalancing demand and supply in the economy," he said.

"However, we remain concerned that overall inflationary pressures are persisting and larger-than-normal price increases remain broad-based across the goods and services Canadians buy regularly."

Canada's inflation rate was at 3.3 per cent in July, up from 2.8 per cent the month prior.

The president of Calgary's Chamber of Commerce noted the city's business community "is still struggling with issues of affordability," but did see Wednesday's rate announcement as a positive.

"I do think that yesterday's news actually was a big relief to hear that rates were sitting where they are at current levels and not going higher for now," said Deborah Yedlin.

"That gives people a little bit more breathing room to assess what they're going to do going forward."

The Bank of Canada's next interest rate announcement is scheduled for the end of October.