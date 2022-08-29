'I feel a mix of emotions': Guelph mom wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw
A Guelph mother of two said she started counting the zeros after realizing her $1 million Maxmillions prize was a lot more than the $100 she initially thought she won.
“I was scanning a few tickets, and I suddenly heard the winning noise,” Monika Varga said in a media release from OLG. “When I first saw the amount, I thought I won $100, but then I scanned it again and started counting the zeros. I couldn’t believe it!”
She won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the May 27, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.
She plans to purchase a house, pay bills, and help her kids with her winnings. “I feel a mix of emotions – happy, nervous and excited.”
Varga said when she first told her kids, they didn’t believe her. “I had to show my son the ticket to prove to him I wasn’t joking around.”
