'I feel blessed to have met him': Child who died from injury at Victoria hotel pool remembered

Thousands of dollars are being raised for the family of a child who drowned in a Victoria hotel swimming pool last month.

The child, who an online fundraiser identifies as an eight-year-old boy named Ethan L., suffered severe injuries at the Hotel Zed pool on March 24.

Police and paramedics were called to the Douglas Street hotel around 6 p.m. First responders performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to hospital where he died days later.

The online fundraiser had garnered thousands of dollars from donors by Friday morning.

The donation page organizer says Ethan was in Victoria to spend spring break with his mom, aunt and cousins.

“As his mom was preparing to go out to the hotel pool with him,” wrote organizer Jane Andema, “Ethan left to swim unsupervised and it didn’t take long before his mother found him at the bottom of the water.”

At least two people who say they taught Ethan in school posted remembrances of the boy.

“I experienced so much love and joy teaching Ethan as a substitute teacher,” wrote Janice Parry. “He brought a light and energy to the class that was beyond special. I feel blessed to have met him and spend time with him.”

A Twitter user says, “Ethan was a student in my class, who always brought a smile to my face and kindness to the hearts of his classmates.”

The fundraiser was established to raise $8,500 for Ethan’s mother.