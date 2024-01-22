'I feel like I'm coming home': Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Dominique Rhymes to a 2-year deal

Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Dominique Rhymes to a two-year deal to return to the nation's capital.

“We are excited to welcome back Dominique Rhymes to our organization,” said Redblacks GM Shawn Burke. “Dominique is a productive, big-bodied receiver who has shown he can be a difference-maker in our league. He has continued to grow as a player more and more every season and we are happy he chose to come back home!”

The American receiver began his CFL career with Ottawa and was with the club from 2017 to 2019. He has kept an off-season home in the city, a news release said Monday.

“Ottawa was the first place I played pro ball, I started my career here, I met my fiancé here,” said Rhymes.

“I feel like I’m coming home, because I am. I’m still good friends with a lot of the guys from Ottawa; I’ve seen their kids be born, went to a Grey Cup; it’s just all love. I’m excited to get going.”

While Rhymes’ best season with the Redblacks was in 2019, when he caught 65 of 112 passes for 1.056 yards and five touchdowns, his first stint with Ottawa “suited 39 season games and helped guide the team to a Grey Cup appearance in 2018,” reads the release.

In 2021, the Miami native joined the BC Lions, where he spent three seasons. He recorded 1,401 yards on 85 receptions while finding the end zone 11 times in 2022.

“Despite only suiting up for 10 games last season, Rhymes still put up 535 receiving yards and six touchdowns,” added the release.

