'I feel numb': Chatham grandpa celebrates lotto win
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 74-year-old Chatham grandfather is celebrating his biggest lottery win ever.
Homer Martin matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 3 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
Homer, a father of four and grandfather of five, says he has won smaller prizes in the past, but nothing this big.
"I went back to the same store I purchased my ticket – when I scanned it, I was in total disbelief," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.
The retiree plans to put his winnings toward a vacation and share with his children.
“It’s amazing. I feel numb,” Homer said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
-
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiserChrist the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.
-