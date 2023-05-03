'I feel ready': Three Guelph Gryphons drafted to CFL

Three University of Guelph Gryphons have set their sights on the pros, after being selected in the CFL Draft Tuesday night.

Defensive back Siriman Bagayogo was selected in the second round, 14th overall, by the B.C. Lions. He is still taking in hearing his name called during the draft.

“I don’t have no words for this,” Bagayogo said.

The sport management major recorded 10 solo tackles, one forced fumble and an interception with the Gryphons last season. He was named a USPORTS First Team All-Star at cornerback for the past two seasons.

While he’s made an impression up north, Bagayogo has also received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL rookie mini-camp this weekend. He hopes to make a name for himself there.

“I’m heading back to the gym in two hours. Just getting ready, just to make sure everything is good,” Bagayogo said.

A defensive back by trade, Bagayogo said no matter where he goes, he’ll likely need to prove himself on special teams first.

“I feel ready. I should go down there and try to earn a contract,” Bagayogo said.

In the third round of the draft, OUA All-Star receiver and All-Canadian kick returner Clark Barnes went to the Calgary Stampeders 24th overall.

“My friend came in, he said ‘Calgary, Calgary,’ so I didn’t even know. I was like ‘Oh wow,’ then I saw it on my phone. I was just… all the relief,” Barnes said.

Barnes had 49 catches, for 650 yards and six touchdowns in 17 career games with Guelph.

Analysts projected him to go 14th overall, but he wasn’t taken until ten picks later. Barnes said seeing that, is fueling his drive to earn a contract this season.

“We weren’t expecting that, so I’m definitely excited to prove a lot of people wrong,” Barnes said.

Guelph Offensive Lineman Spencer Masterson was drafted by the Edmonton Elks 50th overall in Round 6. The 6’6” 295 Ibs. Lineman, hails from Richmond Hill.

Former Gryphon and Guelph native, Tavius Robinson, was taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders 66th overall in Round 8. Robinson had already been drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in Round 4 of the National Football League draft.

Management said the success at the draft is a testament to the work happening off the field.

“The way that we prepare our guys for game day and our off-season regiment really speaks volumes. We saw proof of that last night with three great players getting selected,” Ryan Sheahan, head coach of the Guelph Gryphons Football Team said.

The Gryphons finished last season with one win and seven losses, but despite a losing record, it’s clear that the program is still producing professional talent.

"It's just a reaffirmation that we're doing things right. I think that our number of draft picks is only going to increase in the future given the facilities and the staff that we have put together here and the support that we have in the background," Sheahan said.

All the players drafted will still need to prove themselves at their respective training camps before they can take the field as a pro.

OTHER LOCAL SUCCESSESS

Cambridge native, Adam Guillemette, was drafted 27th overall in the third round by the Toronto Argonauts. The long snapper spent his collegiate career with the NCAA’s Holy Cross Crusaders in Massachusetts. As a senior, he played in 11 games, and recorded a tackle against Harvard. The economics major is still taking in the moment of seeing his name in the draft and is hopeful he can make the Argos roster this season.

"It's been about 12 maybe 18 hours and I'm still kind of not fully grasping it, but it's an amazing feeling," Guillemette said.

Guillemette said he will have to adjust to playing three-down football and the different rules in Canada, but is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Two players from Wilfrid Laurier University were drafted on Tuesday. Patrick Burke Jr. was taken by Hamilton 29th overall in the fourth round. The 6’2” defensive back was named a 2022 OUA Men’s Football Second-Team All Star. Ife Onyemenam was taken two rounds later, going 54th overall in round 6, to the Toronto Argonauts. The 6’1” 215 Ibs. linebacker from Toronto recorded 31 solo tackles and last season, and will be staying close to his hometown with the Argos.

The University of Waterloo had one player taken in the draft. The B.C. Lions picked up Jack Hinsperger 61st overall in the seventh round. Hinsperger grew up in Waterloo, eventually playing for UW. The 6’ 210 Ibs. linebacker recorded 38 solo tackles with the Warriors last season.

For the full results of the CFL Draft.