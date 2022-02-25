'I feel really good': Alberta skier headed to China for paralympics
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Alberta para-nordic skier is on his way to Beijing to compete in the Paralympic Winter Games.
Derek Zaplotinksy was born in Smoky Lake, a town about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, and he now trains in Canmore.
This will be his second Paralympics after he recorded two top-10 finishes in Pyeongchang in 2018.
“I feel good. I feel really good, more prepared than I was last time,” Zaplotinksy said.
“I'll know what to expect going in. The first time I didn't know how big of a deal it really was until I got there.”
The Paralympics start March 4.
