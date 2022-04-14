'I feel so blessed': Windsor mom wins $323,000 with Lotto Max

A Windsor mother is planning what to do with her $323,517 Lotto Max win.

Grace Jao of Windsor won a Lotto Max second prize in the March 22 draw.

Jao, 46, said she used the OLG App to check her ticket.

“I had to scan it three times to believe it! I am very thankful,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She plans to pay off her vehicle and send money to her family in the Philippines.

“I feel so blessed,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.