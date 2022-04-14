'I feel so blessed': Windsor mom wins $323,000 with Lotto Max
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A Windsor mother is planning what to do with her $323,517 Lotto Max win.
Grace Jao of Windsor won a Lotto Max second prize in the March 22 draw.
Jao, 46, said she used the OLG App to check her ticket.
“I had to scan it three times to believe it! I am very thankful,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
She plans to pay off her vehicle and send money to her family in the Philippines.
“I feel so blessed,” she said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.
-
Timmins police make $360K drug bust, two suspects arrestedA Timmins police investigation into a violent break and enter in early April turned up more than anticipated, leading to a drug bust totalling more than $360,000 in illicit drugs.