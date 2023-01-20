'I feel so happy': Hamilton, Ont. father of 3 wins $1 million with OLG’s Instant Ultimate lottery ticket

A Hamilton, Ont. roofer’s net worth has reached new heights after winning $1 million through the Instant Ultimate lottery.

Paulo Henrique Aveiro has been playing the lottery for 12 years and this is his first major win, the OLG said in a news release issued Friday.

The 38-year-old father of three said he discovered his lucky win on New Year’s Day.

“What a great way to start the New Year!” Aveiro said, while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I was so happy I was jumping up and down screaming with excitement.”

Aveiro said he plans to use his windfall for a deposit on his new house.

The Instant Ultimate ticket was a time-limited lottery that was available as a $100-scratch ticket.

Players had a chance to win up to $100,000 on the spot and each ticket was eligible for a New Year’s Eve draw that featured 40 top prizes worth $1 million apiece.

The odds of winning any prize in the Instant Ultimate lottery are 1 in 3.55, according to the OLG.

“I feel so happy. It’s not easy to make $1 million!” Aveiro said.

The OLG said 100 per cent of the profits generated from the sales of the Instant Ultimate tickets are reinvested into Ontario.

Aveiro purchased his ticket in Hamilton.