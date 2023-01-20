iHeartRadio

'I feel so happy': Hamilton, Ont. father of 3 wins $1 million with OLG’s Instant Ultimate lottery ticket


Paulo Henrique Aveiro, 38, of Hamilton, is seen with a cheque for $1 million. (OLG)

A Hamilton, Ont. roofer’s net worth has reached new heights after winning $1 million through the Instant Ultimate lottery.

Paulo Henrique Aveiro has been playing the lottery for 12 years and this is his first major win, the OLG said in a news release issued Friday.

The 38-year-old father of three said he discovered his lucky win on New Year’s Day.

“What a great way to start the New Year!” Aveiro said, while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I was so happy I was jumping up and down screaming with excitement.”

Aveiro said he plans to use his windfall for a deposit on his new house.

The Instant Ultimate ticket was a time-limited lottery that was available as a $100-scratch ticket.

Players had a chance to win up to $100,000 on the spot and each ticket was eligible for a New Year’s Eve draw that featured 40 top prizes worth $1 million apiece.

The odds of winning any prize in the Instant Ultimate lottery are 1 in 3.55, according to the OLG.

“I feel so happy. It’s not easy to make $1 million!” Aveiro said.

The OLG said 100 per cent of the profits generated from the sales of the Instant Ultimate tickets are reinvested into Ontario.

Aveiro purchased his ticket in Hamilton. 

12