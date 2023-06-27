'I feel so lucky and grateful': LaSalle woman winner of $100,000
A LaSalle woman plans to take a trip to Greece to celebrate her $100,000 lotto win.
Lori Briand, a direct support worker, had her first big win playing Instant Crossword Tripler.
When Briand played her ticket, she thought she won $20 and put the ticket back in her purse. After checking it a second time, she was shocked to learn she’d actually won $100,000.
“I didn’t believe it,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
Briand called her husband to share the good news.
“He came running down the stairs screaming with excitement!” she shared.
Briand plans to travel to Greece and take a tour of the island with her winnings.
“I feel so lucky and grateful,” she said. “It’s a surreal experience – you never think it’ll happen to you until it does.”
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
