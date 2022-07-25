'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology

Reaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.

"I'm mindful that this act of acknowledgement and contrition is very meaningful to some, others not," said Stephanie Scott, the executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Indigenous leaders who spoke with CTV News Winnipeg said the Pope's apology felt sincere.

"I think a lot of our people will all accept that this is a true apology from a Pope that believes in it," said David Chartrand, the president of the Manitoba Metis Federation.

"I felt it was very sincere. You could feel the emotion in him," said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias.

While Monias felt the apology was sincere, he hoped Pope Francis would go into greater detail about the discovery of unmarked graves. Pimicikamak Cree Nation started a ground search this month at a former residential school site.

"I was hoping I would hear more about the unmarked graves that we are uncovering all over Canada," he said.

Monias is also calling for funding from the church for awareness and education, measures to promote culture and languages, as well as monuments recognizing the past.

Now that the apology from the Pope has happened on Canadian soil, Scott says more action is needed to help the survivors, like mental health supports.

"It was evident that the pain is still raw. The pain is very, very real and all they want is to heal and move forward," said Scott.