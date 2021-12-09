'I felt like the Grinch': CK medical health officer responds to extra COVID-19 restrictions

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is explaining the reason for additional public health measures for the region that take effect on Friday.

Knowing the latest control measures were unpopular, Dr. David Colby said he felt like the Grinch, “’it’s something that is necessary and we’re not the only health unit to do such a thing.”

Starting on Friday, Chatham-Kent Public Health is ordering the social gathering limit of 25 people for indoor events lowered to a limit of 10 people.

Colby said it was something he did not want to do, but felt he had to address the rising number of COVID cases in the municipality.

“Household gatherings are the main source of cases at this time,” stated Colby.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said the hospital had 11 patients with COVID with only one of them vaccinated.

Marshall said there were six patients in the Intensive Care Unit and five needed a ventilator to breath.

“There was a COVID positive patient transported to Woodstock an indication we cannot function with the number of patients,” said Marshall.

Marshall added six elective surgeries were cancelled, none cancer-related, because of current bed pressures, giving rise to why the additional measures were needed.

Colby said with the hospital stretch to capacity and his staff overloaded with contact tracing something had to be done.

He pointed out a wedding was responsible for 15 new cases, but some of these people were from outside Chatham-Kent.

In addition, the region reported its 25th death, and the first fully vaccinated individual, a man in his 90’s with respiratory distress.

When asked why restaurants did not have same restrictions, Colby’s response was those places required proof of vaccine to enter.

“I feel like the Grinch but the Grinch had a heart too, but if it has to be done, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second.”