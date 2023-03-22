'I felt the shock go through my whole body': Saskatoon woman wins $100K on scratch ticket

A Saskatoon woman is $100,000 richer after winning an instant scratch ticket.

Shanice Cook said she was stunned when she discovered her win.

“I only scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket using the app,” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“I felt the shock go through my whole body.”

Cook said she scanned the ticket 10 times to confirm the win, then called her mom.

“I had to show someone,” she said. “I called my mom and told her to come pinch me because I thought I was dreaming.”

She said her win still has not sunk in.

“I still feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow and none of this will be real,” she added. “It’s crazy.”

Cook said she already has plans for the funds.

“I’m going to pay some bills and put some away for my children,” she said.

The ticket was bought at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2410 22nd Street in Saskatoon on February 28th.