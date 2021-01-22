Two months ago, Darcy Ahenakew started planning a memorial video to remember the victims of a La Loche shooting.

It took a lot of late nights spent planning and editing, but the Northern Lights School Division #113 and Dene High School released the video on Friday — the fifth anniversary of the shooting. On Jan. 22, 2016, 17-year-old Randan Fontaine killed his two cousins before killing two people and injuring seven others at the school.

Ahenakew is the communications officer for the school division.

“Working on this project and being asked to work on this project was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done so far,” he said.

“When I was recording the students, you could tell that they love La Loche. When I was recording the drummers, you could just feel it. I had goosebumps when I was recording this stuff, I had goosebumps when I was editing, I had goosebumps when we went live.”

The 35-minute memorial video contains messages from students at the school, the mayor, premier and prime minister. A local elder started the video with a prayer.

The video concludes with photos of students at both La Loche schools holding up messages of hope.

“(There’s) a lot of love coming back towards the school and the division and the community,” said Ahenakew.

“We wanted something special.”

Dayne Fontaine, Drayden Fontaine, Marie Janvier and Adam Wood died in the shooting.

NLSD#113 - 5 Year Anniversary - Dene High School Shooting Memorial from NLSD#113 on Vimeo.