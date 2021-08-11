'I had nothing but the clothes on my back': Unity Project marks 20th anniversary

London's Unity Project, a shelter and homeless relief centre, is 20 years old.

The anniversary is being marked by looking back and to the future, but in many ways, it is the present that demonstrates the need for help.

Just as the team that runs the Unity Project marked the anniversary, municipal enforcement crews were breaking up a homeless encampment around the corner.

Two people there expressed anger at being forced to pack up their belongings yet again.

It’s a scene Rick Hanson knows well.

Today, he’s a volunteer at the Unity Project.

But, not long ago, he was a client. He credits the Dundas Street East facility with transforming his life.

In 2002, Hanson lost his 10-year-old son. What followed was a spiral into addiction.

“I was homeless. I had nothing but the clothes on my back. I lost everything, kids, girlfriend.”



Rick Hanson volunteers for The Unity Project, a homeless relief centre on Dundas Street in London, Ont. He’s also a former client who say the centre transformed his life. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Thankfully, within a few years, he found his way to Unity Project -- a place created after youth and homeless individuals set up a tent city in a downtown park and demanded change.

That was in August of 2001.

The Unity Project's current executive director, Chuck Lazenby, was among those who took part.



Chuck Lazenby, the executive director of the Unity Project in London, Ont. speaks Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

Her dedication, and that of many others, led not only to the founding of the Unity Project -- but also a change in attitudes.

“The compassion between 20 years ago and now is, there is a greater understanding of the issues that are affecting people experiencing poverty.”

And those issues have evolved during the past 18 months.

Since the pandemic began - to permit physical distancing - clients of the Unity Project have resided at local hotels.

Ironically, Lazenby says the situation actuals offers more privacy than the current emergency shelter does.

It’s a reality, which she says paints a clear future direction, “Unity Project needs a new facility.”



Rick Odegaard has been a board member of the Unity Project for 18 years. He speaks in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Sean Irivne / CTV News)

It is a statement echoed by Rick Odegaard.

A board member for 18 years, Odegaard is responsible for securing the current facilities in 2003.

He says it is time for governments and the public to fund a new location and, even more importantly, the next step: affordable housing.

“We have a support system out there, if they had the money, to live even here in this gentrified area (Old East) like this, providing there were affordable housing stipulations.”

And provided people like Hansen are there too.

He plans to continue to support those coming to the Unity project for the first time to rebuild their lives, as he did.

“I just want to show them that if I can change, you can change. Anybody can change. You can, trust me. You just have to want it.”

Lazenby says no details of a capital campaign to build or renovate a new facility are yet being made public.

But she says, “stay tuned."