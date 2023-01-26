‘I had tears in my eyes’: Chatham man $100,000 richer playing Encore

A Chatham manufacturing worker is feeling blessed after winning $100,000 by saying yes to Encore.

Long-time lottery player John Lauzon, 62, lucked out with his first win by getting the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Dec. 6 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

“I've been playing the lottery weekly since I turned 18," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"My wife checked my ticket and at first she said 'Wow, you won $1,000!' and then she said 'Wait, you won '$10,000!' When I looked and counted all the zeroes, I realized I actually won $100,000," John said. "I thought to myself, 'Wow, that's a lot of money!' I had tears in my eyes. I felt so blessed and lucky."

Lauzon said he plans to buy a custom-made shed, complete home renovations and invest the rest of his win for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Park Avenue in Chatham.