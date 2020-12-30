A 20-year-old self-taught makeup artist from Thunderchild First Nation is expressing her Cree identity through makeup.

Nightsong Wapass started using makeup when she was 13 years old. She started out playing with colourful eyeshadow, but recently delved into intricate Indigenous designs. One is inspired by raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous girls, others by landscapes and cultural beading.

"I've always been creative. I've always liked painting and drawing and makeup. I think all of it together lets me express who I am and my creativity,” said Wapass.

"For me to excel at makeup, I really had to not be close-minded. I had to explore."

Wapass said she’s moving to Edmonton in the fall to attend the cosmetic school MC College. One day, she’d like to start her own makeup business.

She said the women in her life, especially her mom, helped her strive to reach her makeup goals.

"It's not a surprise to me that she's pursuing this kind of career,” said Wapass’ mom, Renita. “I encouraged her, am encouraging her, to pursue her dreams."

Wapass is a single mom who works at the Thunderchild First Nation school. She said she always makes time for her passion, even if it’s late at night.

“I wear (the look) as long as I can, I stay up until 3 a.m. wearing it because I’m just so proud of it,” she said with a laugh. Each look takes about two hours to complete.

She also posts photos on her Facebook and Instagram pages. You’ll find images of a variety of looks, like one that resembles a butterfly wing and another of a winter scene with an igloo.

Her most widely shared, though, is one that was created to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“It’s a serious matter that needs to be addressed,” she said.

The look consists of six women in a line wearing red dresses, complimented by red and gold eyeliner and an ombre of purple, pink and yellow in the crease.

Wapass said she originally did the look last year and then recreated it with her improved skills. A couple of weeks ago, she said she did a painting that looks similar.

Wapass uses a thin eyeliner brush to create the small details. She said you don’t need to use expensive products or tools to create art.

She encouraged anyone who may be hesitant to embrace their love of makeup, regardless of age, gender or race.

“Makeup has no rules and it has no gender,” she said.

“Anyone can wear makeup.”