'I had to Google how many zeros were in a million': Cambridge man wins big in lottery
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Rodirgo Muare is now $1 million richer.
The Cambridge resident has collected his prize from the June 21 Lotto Max draw.
"When I saw $1 million, I couldn’t believe it," said Muare in a news release. "I had to Google how many zeros were in one million. I felt sick to my stomach from the excitement."
The 29-year-old father says he plans to put the money away for his children's education first, share some with his parents, and then start planning a wedding with his fiancée.
"I knew how much this would mean to her," said Maure. "That we could have the wedding of her dreams. When I got home, we scanned the ticket together and hugged. It was a wonderful moment."
