'I have a dream too': Students watch Louis-Riel grad Jonathan David in Canada's World Cup match

Classes were on pause Wednesday afternoon at ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel, as a big-screen projected Team Canada’s first World Cup match in 36 years.

But students were cheering a little louder for one player in particular – Ottawa's Jonathan David. David is a graduate of Louis-Riel and played soccer on the same field as current students.

"Of course, Jonathan David. He used to be a teammate at this school. To see him make it is really something special and we are here to support him," Grade 10 student Meech Mundla said. "I am really glad I am not in class right now and they are playing the game!"

David graduated in 2017, and went on to play professional soccer in Europe. He currently plays for LOSC Lille. The 22-year-old’s passion for the game grew when he played soccer in high school.

Joé Fournier was David’s coach. He says he feels, "Excitement beyond anything I have ever been excited about before in my life!

"It is unbelievable to have one of our former students and players playing in the World Cup for our national team, unbelievable feeling!"

Student Radwan Doualeh met David when the soccer star visited his alma mater.

"I talked to him, asked him, 'How did you make it pro?’ Stuff like that, and he told me he just worked really hard," he says.

Fournier says David was a hard worker and showed early on talent for the game.

"We knew Jonathan is different and special on the field. He had the right qualities off the field; it was really humble, always in a good mood, never got mad at anyone.

"At the same time, if I was going to tell you that he was going to be the goal scorer he is and in the World Cup, I would be lying. There is so many things that need to align for this to happen and we know it with talent identification, it is really hard! It is so hard to predict, but Johnny had the qualities for sure,” says Fournier.

David is now an inspiration for athletes who are dreaming of playing professional soccer.

Fournier says, "Every day when they come in the first day of school, they realize this is where Jonathan was training every day, this is where he became obsessed with soccer, and didn’t want to leave the field. The fact they are in the same environment as he was is extremely motivating. To see how he conducts himself, for us as coaches, you always try to tell your athletes, make the right decisions, be respectful and Jonathan is a perfect example of that!"

Justin Akili has been following David’s career.

"To be honest, I have a dream. I want to become a professional…but for Real Madrid, hopefully I can play him!” Akili says. "It is just a game that I love. When I play I feel better."

Pharrell Wakakulu is another student. He says seeing David play on the world stage, "Makes me excited… like a have a bigger change to make it in the future."

As for what the entire team is doing for the game in Canada, Fournier says, "It is just going to keep growing…qualifying for this World Cup as an extra positive for football in Canada."

"Best time to be alive as a soccer fan- I have suffered enough!"