'I have a knife': Vancouver employee speaks out after allegedly being threatened over pizza slice
A Vancouver fast food restaurant employee who was allegedly threatened over a slice of pizza while at work is speaking out about the incident, saying it left her frightened.
The incident unfolded Friday at Fresh Slice Pizza on Pender Street in downtown Vancouver.
The victim, who doesn't want to be identified over safety concerns, told CTV News Vancouver a man threatened to stab and kill her after she refused to give him a free slice of pizza.
"I have a knife, I (will) kill you," she said the man told her. "After I (was) very scared."
The employee said in her five years of working at the establishment, she's never experienced anything like that before.
Vancouver police said Monday 31-year-old Juan Serna was arrested and charged with threats and theft in connection to the incident.
-
RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collisionDrivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.
-
Simcoe County opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHUThe local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe County is headed in the wrong direction.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North BattlefordFinance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
-
Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial countsTwo Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.
-
Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department saysSaskatoon Fire Department is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: policeTwo people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Fourth doctor to leave Charlottetown, P.E.I. in one monthAnother family doctor has hung up their stethoscope on Prince Edward Island. Doctor shortages continue to plague the region, and it may get worse before it gets better.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacationMembers of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Veradero, Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
-
New Kingston mobile clinic targets most vulnerable residentsA new roving mobile clinic in Kingston is aimed at helping care for the city's most vulnerable residents.