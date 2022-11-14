'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa

Jim Watson can’t help but take a picture of his empty office at City Hall.

“I need to take a picture of the abandoned and empty office!” he jokes.

Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.

On Tuesday, Mark Sutcliffe will be sworn in as mayor, along with 11 new councillors.

“At the end of the day, I think you can overstay, and I don’t want to be that guy in his 70s or 80s clinging onto power. I have enjoyed every moment of my time in this office,” Watson says.

Watson has spent most of his professional life in politics. He was first elected as a city councillor in 1991 and six years later become the mayor of the old city of Ottawa- the youngest person to ever have the job.

In 2000, he served in the cabinet of former Ontario Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.

After amalgamation, Watson ran again for mayor in 2010, and held the job for the next 12 years. In total, he served as the city’s mayor for 15 years—making him the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.

Watson says some of his proudest moments as mayor include breaking ground of the future central library, the redevelopment of Lansdowne Park, the Ottawa Art Gallery and 2017 celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday.

“I am proud of Lansdowne; it used to be a dump and now it is vibrant urban renewal project in the middle of our city. I also think about the Ottawa Art Gallery… I also think 2017 was an exciting time for the entire city.”

Watson made history in 2019 by becoming the first openly gay mayor of the city of Ottawa.

“I was a late bloomer, I should have come out a lot earlier, it was a positive and warm experience, I got lots of emails, tweets and messages, a few that were nasty,” he says. “It was a weight off my shoulder that I was being upfront and honest with people.”

Watson had a reputation for predictable budgets and attending even the smallest events across the city.

He says being out in the community was an important part of his three terms as mayor. “Going to bake sales, charity bake sales, going to auctions for a good cause. I think you have to stay grounded and one way of doing that is going out in the community and not just going to fancy black tie galas or functions.”

But his final term as Mayor would be the most challenging. The light rail transit system, a $2.1-billion project, has had problems since it launched in 2019. Following multiple derailments, stranded customers, and a loss of public trust, a provincial public inquiry was called, and the commission’s report is due by the end of this month.

“It highlighted how frustrated many of us where that we paid good money to a consortium that clearly let us down after the launch,” Watson says.

Now, he trusts the system is getting better.

“There is no question that the first year was rough, but the past eight months we have had 98 percent reliability.”

There was also the turmoil downtown during the “Freedom Convoy” protests that occupied streets for nearly a month this winter. Watson has faced harsh criticism over his handling of the convoy.

But Watson says navigating the COVID-19 pandemic was the most challenging.

He says the city continues to try to recover including a downtown that has yet to see a full return of federal servants to office buildings.

“When people ask me what the toughest issue is you have dealt with, some people expect to say the storm or the convoy, but it was actually COVID. Because COVID affected everyone. Eight-hundred-plus people lost their lives and thousands were affected, including small business who lost their livelihood,” says Watson.

As of Friday, Ottawa Public Health’s pandemic death toll stood at 953 residents.

Watson will pass the mayoral reins to Mark Sutcliffe—a political rookie, former broadcaster, and entrepreneur.

Watson says he doesn’t know exactly what his future holds but he says he has booked a train trip across Canada with VIA Rail.

“I am looking forward to doing that at the end of the month. I am looking forward to doing some more charity work, some volunteer work. If something comes along that is a good fit then obviously I will look at it, but I want to just recharge the batteries for the next month or two because it has been a pretty draining experience over the past couple of years—if you think of the tornadoes, the floods we have had, the massive storm a couple of months ago, plus the convoy and rally by motorcyclists—so it has been a really challenging time.”

Speaking about the tough times during his political career, he says, “The test of any good leader is not to panic, not to overreact but to do the best you can, working with good people of good intentions to get us through some really challenging times, but always remembering we are blessed to live in this city, in this beautiful country.”

He says he won’t be running again at any political level.

“My time of politicking and knocking on doors is over. I enjoyed it at all three levels. I think putting my name on the ballot, we saw the end of that four years ago,” says Watson.

He says his advice for future city leaders, is the advice he tried to live by during three decades in politics.

“A community is like a ship; everyone ought to be prepared to take the helm. We all have an obligation to take the helm and make our community and our city and our neighbourhood a better place. So, if you follow the founder of the Scouts, he said always leave the campsite in better shape than you found it and I think we have.”