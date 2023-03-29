'I have so much rage inside of me,' Veterans angry over war monument vandalism
For the second time in less than a month, vandals targeted a war monument in our area.
Military Heritage Park in Barrie was damaged sometime last weekend with black spray paint covering a stone monument honouring Victoria Cross recipients.
"People need to be educated to what these parks are all about," said Fern Taillefer, Barrie Legion Peacekeeping Association president.
Police have been made aware of the incidents and are now investigating.
"In the downtown, there are cameras, and we are in the process right now of taking a look at a number of camera angles to see if that will assist us in identifying an individual," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Service.
"I have so much rage inside of me, and I hope that these people who have done this - person or persons - turn yourself in to the police and get that sorted out. You don't want a veteran to catch you first, I'll tell you that," said Taillefer.
Last month, Peacekeeper Park in Angus was also vandalized.
The Legion Peacekeeping Association said it is fundraising for new lights and video cameras for the park in Angus.
As for the damage at the war monument in Barrie, city crews will try and remove the paint this week.
Police ask anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get fundingVancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'Serious labour shortage' holding Alberta's tourism sector back: industry advocatesAlberta's tourism sector has a "serious labour shortage" that can threaten its long-term viability, a new labour study has found.
-
Broadway Plan moves full speed ahead, council votes against pace-of-change policyVancouver city council has voted overwhelmingly against a new policy that was meant to slow down the rate of redevelopment for the Broadway Plan.
-
Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courtsWinnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.
-
Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rivalThe Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.
-
Why is there no cell service on the TTC? Riders say it could increase safetyThe Toronto Transit Commission signed a deal in 2012 to provide cellular service on the subway network, but over a decade later, few are able to make a call in an emergency—something the TTC board members, riders and parents say has to change in the wake of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.
-
NB Power and Ontario Power Generation talk Point Lepreau partnershipNB Power is pitching a new partnership with an Ontario electrical utility, which could include management or ownership of Atlantic Canada’s only nuclear generating plant.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbingAfter a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.
-
City, province likely to see funding for new $4B Indigenous housing strategyA $4 billion federal housing strategy targeting urban and rural Indigenous communities, outlined in the Liberal government’s Budget 2023, will likely lead to housing projects here in Winnipeg and Manitoba.