'I have to rebuild. I have kids': London business goes up in flames

Damage is estimated to be “well over” $500,000 following a major fire in London, according to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

The blaze at 172 Roberts Ave. broke out just after 5:00 a.m. and so far, there are no reported injuries.

The fire touched three buildings, but a large garage with multiple vehicles inside sustained the heaviest damage.

The auto body and repair shop is a family business.

Mohamed Elgafry, a family member and employee, arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

He said he is devastated to see three years of hard work to build the business go up in smoke.

“I lost everything. I lost everything,” he told CTV News.

Mosburger says firefighters knew on arrival there was little they could do to save the main garage.

“Crews arrived to find the building fully involved in a fire,” he said as firefighters worked to contain hotspots behind him.

Mosburger said more than 30 personnel responded to the initial call and as the severity of the fire became known, more firefighters arrived.

At the height of the flames, equipment on scene included four engines, two tankers and an aerial unit to get above the flames.

Crews also worked to prevent the fire from damaging two smaller nearby buildings.

Their efforts were largely successful for one of the structures, but the other sustained smoke and fire damage.

All around the site, which also faces Cabell Street, there is evidence of intense heat through burn marks on the sheet metal main building. A large amount of water is also pooled in the area.

As a result, City of London crews arrived to clear catch basins, but that presented another problem, the potential of hazardous water runoff.

Mosburger said Ministry of the Environment inspectors will assist with the cleanup.

“Unknown of what type of materials could be burning inside. Obviously, we realized the fire was deeply seeded and consuming a lot of the materials inside the building,” he said.

While the fire is under control, Mosburger said crews will remain on the scene for some time to keep hotspots in check and to ensure a swift investigation.

There is no cause at this point, but a London fire inspector said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be notified.

Meanwhile, Elgafry said his family will rebuild.

“I have to. I have kids. I have a family. I spent everything. I will start again,” he added.