'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage

Several businesses in Waterloo Region are dealing with a labour shortage.

Dozens of ‘Help Wanted’ signs are posted outside businesses, including at Sunbelt Rentals, a construction rental company on Wilson Avenue in Kitchener.

“There’s just not enough drivers available to get the equipment out to the job site quickly,” said Matt Weingart, the branch manager.

Weingart said right now he has ten drivers, but he is looking to add two more to the team ahead of the busy winter season.

However, he said finding workers is challenging.

“You need to be quite a bit more flexible at times than it used to be with workers,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where I go, different businesses, vendors, they’re all saying the same thing, it’s hard to find good people and when you do find good people, you really do have to go out of your way, that extra mile, to keep those people.”

He said the pandemic and the supply chain issue has created a shortage of workers.

“There’s been such a wait on certain goods and services throughout the country. So when it does become available, you need quite a few more drivers than you would have in the past because it’s a rush as soon as you get it,” he said. “I haven’t seen it this bad.”

According to Statistics Canada, there were nearly one million job vacancies reported on the second quarter of 2022, setting a new record.

WORKERS HAVE MORE POWER, SAYS LOCAL PROF

An economics professor at the University of Waterloo said while the labour shortage is being felt across all industries, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“[The labour shortage] forces employers to be competitive, to compete for scarce workers, and to use those workers efficiently. And the way they do that is by making jobs more attractive through improving wages and working conditions,” said Mikal Skuterud.

He said in the past, the business lobby controlled the narrative in Canada. The labour shortage is now giving employees more leverage.

“Of course businesses want long queues of workers lining up desperate for their jobs and saying ‘I’ll work for anything, I’ll put up with anything.’ That’s what businesses want and that’s not what they’re finding now,” said Skuterud.