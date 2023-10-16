'I heard someone scream, 'he's dead'': Court hears from witnesses on first day of trial for shooting death of Scotty Pate

The trial for three people accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate began inside of a London, Ont. courtroom Monday.

Pate’s aunt Ronnette Moxley-Lee said the past three years have been extremely stressful and mentally exhausting for their entire family.

"It's hard to talk about him, he was my youngest nephew, he was like the life of the party, he was the happy-go-lucky kid," said Moxley-Lee.

The father of three died in hospital after he was shot on Ashland Avenue, south of Dundas Street, Oct. 7, 2020.

Days following the shooting, London police arrested and charged three people. Denny Doucet, 40, Nicole Moyer, 35, of London, and Jason Sylvestre, 36, of Windsor, were all charged with manslaughter in connection with Pate's death. All three were released on bail.

In the agreed statement of facts, Crown Attorney Steven Monaghan said Pate suffered a gunshot wound on Oct. 7, 2020, and died as a result. His body was left on the side of the road after he was shot inside a vehicle.

Monaghan said that a surveillance camera at the corner of Dundas and Ashland captured some of the events.

Police found two phones on Pate and there was evidence of communication with one of the accused.

Three witnesses were called to testify Monday.

Const. Braeden McKenzie was early on the scene and explained what he saw when he approached Pate, "He was laying on his back, face up, with a gunshot wound to his head."

Pate's mother, who was inside the courtroom, shook her head and looked down when she heard Const. McKenzie explain how her son was found the night he died.

The court also heard from eyewitness Amber Brideau who was smoking a cigarette outside of a nearby residence.

She testified she heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot, “I heard a door open and someone get pushed out of it. I heard someone scream, 'he's dead.'”

The third witness to testify was forensic detective Jerry Rozic, who reviewed photos of the scene and a burned-out white Ford Sedan.

Monaghan said this trial will be a bit different, as a heavy portion will be audio and video recordings.

A central witnesses in the trial, Chris McNeil, died last November. However, his testimony during the preliminary trial will be played as evidence.

The trial continues.